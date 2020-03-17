Collision slowing I-10 traffic in Indio

Time Saver Traffic

Police and firefighters were responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Indio Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said vehicles were blocking westbound traffic lanes just east of Jackson Street, but two lanes had been cleared of all wreckage by 6:36 a.m.

The westbound fast lane remained closed due to the police and fire activities.

The crash was first reported at 6:16 a.m.

The CHP said there were no injuries, but westbound traffic was backed up a mile.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.