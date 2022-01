A stretch of Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs will be closed for 9 1/2 hours on Thursday, Jan. 20 for road work.

The street will be closed between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closure will allow workers to grind, repair and re-stripe the street following the removal of several restaurant parklets, according to Palm Springs Director of Communications Amy Blaisdell.