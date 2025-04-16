Palm Springs Whitewater Wash roads closed due to low visibility

Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive were both closed to traffic through the Whitewater Wash in and out of Palm Springs Wednesday morning.

Palm Springs Police cited low visibility for the closures, as winds picked up, with blowing sand and dust in the wash areas.

Vista Chino Drive was open through the wash.

Other alternate routes into and out of Palm Springs include Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, and Highway 111.

Drivers should plan on giving themselves extra time to get where they want to go due to extra traffic on those alternate routes.

