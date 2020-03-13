The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens adds precautionary changes amid coronavirus concerns

Top Stories

As we continue to learn of more closures and event cancellations due to the spread of coronavirus, one place that is remaining open is The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

The open-air areas of the zoo will stay open, however, some of the indoor spaces and zoo programming will be closed until the end of March.

The closures at the zoo will include:

Wildlife Wonders Show

Village Reptile Show

Keeper Chats

Giraffe Feeding

Petting Kraal

Carousel

Discovery Center

Tennity Wildlife Hospital and Conservation Center

Butterflies "Winged Wonders"

Camel Connection

Me and You at the Zoo/Garden

What remains open at the zoo:

Park Shuttles

Food and beverage outlets

Gift Shop

According to an email sent from The Living Desert to its members, they are taking extra precautions regarding Novel Coronavirus, or Covid-19, and are closely following the guidelines given by the CDC, WHO and the Riverside County Department of Health.

Here's what the zoo is doing to prevent the spread of the virus:

They have increased cleaning and sanitation measures in the park. This includes hand sanitizers at the entrance and throughout the park.

Staff and guests are encouraged to frequently wash their hands and use at least 60% alcohol hand sanitizers.

They are encouraging staff and guests to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

To avoid spreading the disease, the zoo would like anyone who feels sick with flu-like symptoms to stay home and not come to the zoo. This would include symptoms like, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat.

For any other questions, The Living Desert suggests visiting: livingdesert.org/health