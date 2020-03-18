Most shops at Westfield mall now closing for coronavirus

Top Stories

The Westfield Mall in Palm Desert announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night that it is now temporarily closing the majority of the shopping center.

The mall made its decision from the guidance of public health authorities, due to the the continuous coronavirus threat hitting the Coachella Valley.

The mall did not give specifics on store closures or a date when it will fully reopen again.

For more information on how the mall is working to keep certain stores open, visit https://www.westfield.com/palmdesert.

