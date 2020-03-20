Fourth coronavirus death reported in the Coachella Valley

Top Stories

Riverside University Health System confirms a fourth coronavirus death in the Coachella Valley.

The total number of cases in Riverside County is 22. The number of living cases in the Coachella Valley is nine. Four are in western Riverside County. Three is southwestern Riverside County. Two from the Diamond Princess cruise.

Confirmed cases: 22 (Updated 3-20-20; 10:30 AM)

Travel Associated: 4 (Updated 3-20-20; 10:30 AM)

Locally Acquired: 18 (Updated 3-20-20; 10:30 AM)

Deaths: 4 (Updated 3-20-20; 10:30 AM)