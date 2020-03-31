NeighborhoodHeroes: Volunteers supply masks to essential workers in Coachella Valley

Top Stories

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage in many supplies, including facemasks. Lee Jason Friend, a mindfulness coach in Rancho Mirage, founded the group Masks of Hope to distribute free masks to essential workers in the Coachella Valley. He tells News Channel 3 he has now distributed over 2000 masks, and counting, across the Coachella Valley and other areas in the world.

Courtesy: MasksofHope.com

Friend wrote on an article through masksofhope.com, "With volunteers in Palm Springs, Sacramento, Long Beach, Los Angeles and the Yucca Valley (all working from home) we have been able to provide masks to grocery workers, nurses, postal workers, police officers and others in need."

