Riverside County Public Health Officer orders public to stay home and cover face when leaving

County Health Officials are ordering that no gatherings of any number of people take place outside of the family members living in the same home.

This is in response to the growing numbers of coronavirus cases in Riverside County.

The order coming late Saturday afternoon from Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

Dr. Kaiser has also ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

Dr. Kaiser also said that county residents should not purchase N95 or surgical masks. These limited resources are needed for the Health Care community and First Responders.