3.5 and 2.5 earthquakes hit near Anza

Two small earthquakes shook near Anza but were felt in the Coachella Valley. A 3.5 earthquake followed by a 2.5 just 30 seconds later.

The initial report from the USGS had the earthquake at a 3.9 but was adjusted down to a 3.5 a few minutes later.

This is after several earthquakes struck near Anza Friday evening including a preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

No reports of damages or injuries, but several calls came into the Newsroom saying that people felt the shaking.