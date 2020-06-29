‘Rapidly moving’ brush fire burns near Tramway Road in Palm Springs

Top Stories

Fire near Tramway Road in Palm Springs

A rapidly moving brush fire is burning south of Tramway Road in Palm Springs.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, firefighters are trying to catch the approximately 10-acre fire.

As of 12:30 p.m, the fire has grown to 15-acres. There are 35 firefighters on scene, one firefighter was injured, according to Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel.

Courtesy of Palm Springs Fire Department

Multiple fire units and air support are responding.

Cal Fire is also on scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.