A fire that broke out at a home in Indio has been contained.

The garage of the single story home caught fire around twelve thirty seven Sunday morning.

It all occurred on the 82000 block of Mountain View Ave. in Indio.

The fire was contained just after one, according to Calfire.

Fire officials say Red Cross was requested for six adults and two minors but did not specify why.

