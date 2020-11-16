Now Hiring: Fantasy Springs is bringing more players to the table

Top Stories

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino says that they have not had to lay off a single worker during the Coronavirus Pandemic, and now they are hiring.

The casino says they are looking to fill 58 positions throughout the casino resort.

There are positions open in a variety of departments, from dealers, to bartenders, to maintenance workers.

Although experience is necessary for some positions, others are entry level and some training is available.

Director of Human Resources Robert Silverang says that the best candidates come with a positive attitude and a good energy.

The casino offers a variety of benefits, including paid time off and a 401K plan with employer match. The casino also offers health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

During the pandemic, the casino has implemented a variety of safety measures and all employees are tested weekly.

Silverang says that there are opportunities for advancement, and that the casino always looks to promote from within first.

If a career with Fantasy Springs is in the cards for you, you can apply on the casino's website or by calling the recruitment office directly at 760-238-5623.