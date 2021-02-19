Car crashes into Palm Desert bank, 1 injured

Top Stories

A driver crashes into a Palm Desert bank Friday morning causing damage to the building. According to the Riverside County Sheriff Department, just after 11 am, deputies from the Palm Desert Station were dispatched to a traffic collision in which a vehicle collided into a building in the area of Highway 111 and Monterey Avenue in the city of Palm Desert.

The Sheriff Department confirmed that only one occupant, the driver, was in the vehicle and had minor injuries. There were no injuries reported from anyone inside the bank at the time of the crash. Officials also say they don't suspect the crash to be drug or alcohol related.