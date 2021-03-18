Hiker stranded for several days in Tahquitz Falls near Palm Springs rescued

Top Stories

A hiker said he fell 100 feet in the Tahquitz Falls area near Palm Springs, stranding him for three to five days before he was successfully rescued Thursday afternoon.

According to Palm Springs Police the call came in shortly after 8:00 alerting them to a hiker in distress. The Palm Springs Fire Department said the hiker was discovered by a passerby,

Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel said the hiker called out to the reporting party, who then contacted first responders.

ALERT- PSFD is currently on the scene of a hiker rescue in the Tahquitz Falls area with PSPD, Search and rescue, CHP H-60 and AMR. The victim os in a very difficult area to get to and personnel are being flown in by helicopter to evaluate, treat and prepare him for evacuation pic.twitter.com/Ay51DUqs8o — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) March 18, 2021

The victim, identified only as a male, was successfully hoisted off the hillside.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

We have a crew on scene, check back for updates.