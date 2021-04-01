Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:10 am
Published 10:37 am

Woman found dead in Indio motel, police investigating

Indio Police say a woman with a gunshot wound was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night. Investigators are now working to find out just what happened at the City Center Motel on Indio Boulevard.

The Coroner's office responded and at this point, officials say there is no identification of the victim available to release.

News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 and kesq.com for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Crime

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content