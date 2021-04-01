Woman found dead in Indio motel, police investigating

Top Stories

Indio Police say a woman with a gunshot wound was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night. Investigators are now working to find out just what happened at the City Center Motel on Indio Boulevard.

The Coroner's office responded and at this point, officials say there is no identification of the victim available to release.

News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.