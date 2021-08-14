GOP flock to Newsom recall rally in La Quinta as Newsom appeals to San Diego union

Top Stories

Reform California hosted a "YES on Recall" rally in La Quinta Saturday afternoon to raise support for the removal of Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

The event took place at La Quinta's East Valley Republican Headquarters.

The group's chairman, Carl DeMaio, is considered one of the strongest GOP candidates running to replace Newsom this fall.

DeMaio is among a crowded field of Republicans, that includes Larry Elder, businessman John Cox, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

He pointed out several problems plaguing California under Governor Newsom's leadership, which he belives need to be changed.

The GOP contender said crime is up, the of cost of living is soaring, and homelessness is on the rise across the Golden State.

DeMaio also said he disapproves of Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the Democratic leader has "failed to implement policies that respect individual rights and maintain our economy, and take care of our kids to make sure that their education is not disrupted."

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom spent the day appealing to voters in hopes of getting them to vote 'no' on the recall ballot.

Newsom spoke to a crowd of about 40 union workers at the United Domestic Workers headquarters in Rolando and told them "there is a lot at stake in this election."

He also advised the crowd to not "just assume because it is a big blue state that this thing is locked in."

Newsom added "we may have defeated Trump, but Trump-ism is still alive and well in this country."

Meanwhile, the Republican party has not endorsed a candidate for the upcoming election, which is scheduled to take place September 14.

The Registrar's office will mail ballots to voters on August 16.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates on the recall election.