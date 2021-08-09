Newsom Recall: Valley voters to receive mail-in ballots next week as political groups drum up support

News

Coachella Valley voters will soon head back to the polls – to decide whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Election Day is a little more than a month away, on Sept. 15. Polls will be open in the days leading up, and next week, mail-in ballots will be sent out to all registered voters.

The ballot will have two questions: Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled? And if so, who should replace him?

Republicans are eager about the chance to replace the governor. Democrats are hoping they can pull out the support to help Newsom keep his job. But it's clear this election is going to come down to who casts their votes.

Political Director Elle Kurpiewski at the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert in Cathedral City said she's seeing an uptick in interest in this special election.

"I was worried about it – I'm not as worried about it now," Kurpiewski said. "We’re seeing folks kind of waking up and saying, 'Oh my god, it's really here.'"

Republican volunteer Wendy Beyer says the Republican headquarters in La Quinta is focusing in as well.

"We’re starting phone banking at headquarters," Beyer said. "We are also starting to walk our neighborhoods and meet other like-minded Republicans to get them out to vote."

She said she's worried that with only a fraction of Riverside County Republicans voting in last year's presidential election, this mail-in race will pass people by.

"It could go right over their heads," Beyer said. "Ws those ballots come in, people tend to toss stuff. So, we’re sending out the warning right now: you’re about to get a ballot. Do not throw it away."

Becki Robinson is a non-partisan voter registration volunteer. She's been adding new voters three days a week at the Mary Pickford Theatre.

"There are a lot of people that aren’t even aware that there’s a recall election," Robinson said. "Also, there are a lot of people that think that this is a slam dunk either way, so they may not have to vote."

Robinson said people's vote is their voice – so they should make it count.

Keep your eyes out for information guides from the county and the state coming in the mail in the coming days.

We're told the Registrar's office will mail the ballots by August 16.