‘He hit me hard.’ Palm Desert man recalls violent attack by alleged burglar now accused of two Coachella Valley killings

A Palm Desert man is reliving the terrifying night he was assaulted in his own home. He's sharing his harrowing account of surviving an attack, allegedly by the man police now tie to two Coachella Valley killings.

Henry Fraley says he found himself face to face with an intruder during an August night when he went to get a glass of water.

"There was a man...So close that I could touch him, and in fact, he reached out and punched me right in the face." Henry Fraley, Assault survivor

Fraley recalls grabbing the intruder. "He hit me hard... blood coming down my face."

They fought in a dark hallway and Henry yelled out for his mother to grab a gun. The struggle continued, but the intruder ran off after Fraley pushed him away so he could get the weapon.

While Fraley's injuries have been healing, his memories of the crime are still fresh. But what Fraley didn't know until Friday is that police had arrested a man they say assaulted him, but also allegedly killed two other people during home break-ins.

On Wednesday, authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for two murders that took place months apart in Palm Springs. Luis Miguel Flores Cantor, 31, was arrested in connection with the killings of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80. Authorities said both murders took place during burglaries at the victims' Coachella Valley homes.

Jennifer Dillon was killed in January. Joseph Rajczi was killed in July. Investigators say Cantor broke into their Palm Springs homes and killed them. Throughout the summer months, prosecutors allege Cantor broke into at least three other houses in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 3, in one of those cases, he is accused of violently assaulting a man in his home in mid-August. On Friday, News Channel 3 reporter Madison Weil visited that home and spoke with the victim and his mother.

Tonight on News Channel 3 at 5:00, see the exclusive interview with Henry Fraley and his mother. "To have my life, and to have Henry here," Fraley's mother Renee says, "You know that was just God's will that he happened to be with me."

Cantor appeared briefly in court the day following the announcement of his arrest. His arraignment was delayed and he is due in court again next week.

News Channel 3 will continue to track updates in this case.