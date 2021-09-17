Firefighters battle Cathedral City house fire

Top Stories

Fire crews with the Cathedral City Fire Department and the Palms Springs Fire Department battled a house fire in Cathedral City.

It happened at the 67000 block of Tamara Rd. this afternoon.

It's unclear what caused the fire, which caused severe damage to the home's garage.

The home owner was able to make it out of the home uninjured, but fire officials have yet to say if any other injuries occurred.

