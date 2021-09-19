Benefit car wash for former Shadow Hills High School football player killed in hit-and-run

Top Stories

The community has been mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage, a former athlete at Shadow Hills High School and father of a baby girl.

Dage was killed in a hit and run last week in Desert Hot Springs.

Close friends of Dage will be holding a car wash on September 19 starting at 7 a.m. It will be to raise funds for the family of the former Shadow Hills athlete.

The car wash will be at the 7-Eleven in Indio just off of Jackson street and Avenue 44.

Friends and family of the 23-year-old father have been paying tribute to him throughout the week.