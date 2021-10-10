Unidentified human remains found in Yucca Valley amid search for missing woman

Top Stories

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced unidentified human remains were located in open desert terrain in Yucca Valley on Saturday.

The remains were found on the 8600 block of Benmar Trail and were transported to the County Coroner's Office for identification and to determine a cause of death.

Officials say the identification process could take several weeks, and no further details will be released until then.

The discovery was made as part of an ongoing search for Lauren Cho, who was reported missing on June 28, 2021.

The 30-year-old New Jersey woman was last seen walking away from a home she was living at with her boyfriend, who reported her missing.

