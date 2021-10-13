Skip to Content
Published 10:21 AM

Discovery of ‘suspicious device’ leads to partial evacuation of Palm Springs City Hall

Part of City Hall in Palm Springs has been evacuated after a "suspicious device" was found on the front lawn of the building.

City officials are asking people to avoid the City Hall and dog park area. City Hall lobby is closed. They tell News Channel 3 that the evacuation is "out of an abundance of caution."

The device was found around 9:00 Wednesday morning. News Channel 3 has learned that the Riverside County Hazardous Materials Team has been called to investigate the scene.

Crime / Local News

KESQ News Team

