Booster doses for J&J COVID-19 vaccine endorsed by FDA advisory panel

WASHINGTON (AP) - FDA advisory panel endorses booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, a panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.

Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand.

Final decisions are expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

