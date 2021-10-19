Now Hiring: Coachella Valley Unified looking for help throughout the district

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is need of some extra hands to keep up with amount of students returning to campus.

"Our district is looking for someone that really loves our students and will do their best to serve them at all times. I think the reason all of us are here is for our students," said Lisette Santiago, CVUSD's engagement manager.

CVUSD says they are looking for campus security custodians, para educators, intervention teachers and much more.

“I love it because we have the best students. They know how to behave. They are fun. It’s a learning safe environment. And you can come and visit and you will fall in love with this school,” a campus security guard said.

Whether it’s an entry-level or an advanced position, you will be able to enjoy benefits such as paid time-off, sick leave, bereavement leave and many other medical benefits.

CVUSD says it's developing internal leader positions, if you're looking to grow within the district.

"I know that our current employees and our future employees, I think our goal is just to best service our students and to do our best to give them the best education that we could give them," Santiago said.

All applicants will go through screening and background checks to ensure safety for students and staff.

Click here if you are interested in applying.