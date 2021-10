Police said that one person was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Indio.

Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said that the crash happed around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 111, near Las Palmas.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

An officer was with the pedestrian at the hospital overnight.

Guitron said early Saturday morning that the driver was cooperating with police.