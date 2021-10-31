Skip to Content
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:09 PM

Many Halloween celebrations return after pandemic pause

Marian Bouchot KESQ

Halloween this year is looking much more like what many people have been used to in years past. The pandemic put a hold on the usual Halloween celebrations last year.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, an estimated 65% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year. That's compared to 58% in 2020 during the pandemic and 68% in 2019 before the pandemic.

There are several spooky events going on in the valley for Halloween. One of them is happening at The Living Desert, Howl-O-Ween. Guests of all ages are invited and encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume. The zoo is filled with family-friendly Halloween-themed festivities like treat bags and scavenger hunts.

A Boo-in-a-Bag treat bags were handed out at The Living Desert Howl-O-Ween event.

The event runs until 4 p.m. on Halloween Day, Oct. 31.

Coming up at 6 p.m., hear how some local families are spending their Halloween this year compared to last year's when the pandemic changed the usual celebrations.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

