Many Halloween celebrations return after pandemic pause

Halloween this year is looking much more like what many people have been used to in years past. The pandemic put a hold on the usual Halloween celebrations last year.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, an estimated 65% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year. That's compared to 58% in 2020 during the pandemic and 68% in 2019 before the pandemic.

Last year, consumers adjusted many of their typical #Halloween plans due to the pandemic. This year, two-thirds (65%) of consumers plan to celebrate one of America’s favorite holidays, up from 58% in 2020. https://t.co/PyfsljPNsE pic.twitter.com/EyPjr1yNPQ — National Retail Federation (@NRFnews) October 19, 2021

There are several spooky events going on in the valley for Halloween. One of them is happening at The Living Desert, Howl-O-Ween. Guests of all ages are invited and encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume. The zoo is filled with family-friendly Halloween-themed festivities like treat bags and scavenger hunts.

A Boo-in-a-Bag treat bags were handed out at The Living Desert Howl-O-Ween event.

The event runs until 4 p.m. on Halloween Day, Oct. 31.

Coming up at 6 p.m., hear how some local families are spending their Halloween this year compared to last year's when the pandemic changed the usual celebrations.