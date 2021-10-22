Halloween around Coachella Valley

Halloween is going to look a lot different than last year as pandemic restrictions have loosened this time around. Many events around the Coachella Valley are destined to get feeling that spooky spirit.

There's plenty to do around town as we inch closer to Halloween on October 31st.

This year Halloween lands on a Sunday where trick-or-treaters will take to the streets to collect the goods.

Whether it's the days leading up to Halloween or the actual day, events are trying to give people the experiences they didn't get to give last year.

The Escape Room Palm Springs has six different themed rooms where family and friends can join together to solve clues and accomplish the room's story line.

Each room is rented out for one hour giving groups of two and up to ten players to solve the mysteries.

From a bank heist to Merlin's Magic Room, there's a lot of spooky themes to get the blood in your veins pumping.

Here is a list of other Halloween events happening around Coachella Valley.

Desert Hot Springs Police Department: Trunk or Treat Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mission Springs Park



Jazzville: The Ghoul Jazz Cartel Palm Springs Cultural Center October 31 at 5 p.m.



Hallo-Saurus Nights Cabazon Dinosaurs Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

