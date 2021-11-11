Surviving family members honor lost service members, veterans at General Patton Memorial Museum

Veterans from across the Coachella Valley gathered at the General Patton Memorial Museum in Chiriaco Summit Thursday morning to honor our nation's veterans.

Indio resident Felipa Serrano Diaz's visited the event with some family members to pay tribute to veterans who are no longer with us, including her older brother.

Diaz said she and her family attended the memorial to honor and celebrate "veterans that came back and those that did not come back," and added "we’re very proud of all the veterans.”

She, along with her sister, cousin, and younger brother, said they regularly visit the tile that has the names of their brother and other service members that have passed away.

As she looked at the engraved names, Diaz explained that “most of these are friends that grew up in the Valley that went to school with my brother.”

Diaz reflected on her brother's service and said “when he had that accident in Vietnam he came back in 1969.”

Brain cancer ultimately ended her brother’s life about 5 years ago. However, the Remembrance Wall at the museum, which continues to grow, is always there for the families of lost service members to honor their loved ones.

Diaz said, “every time we pass by here when we go to the river or Laughlin we stop and -- to come and look at him for his name.”

Active duty service members also remain on their minds.

Diaz noted, “everybody that’s out there is fighting to protect us, take care of us, and we appreciate all that.”

Tune into News Channel 3 at 10:00 p.m. to hear more on this story, and other Veteran's Day stories from across the Coachella Valley.