Demand for testing increases as people visit loved ones for Thanksgiving

Here at home, demand for testing is high as people are visiting loved ones for the holiday.

COVID Clinic, a pop-up testing site located in a parking lot off Highway 111 in Palm Desert, has been especially busy this week. They offer a variety of tests, including rapid PCR and antigen tests.

“People just want to see their families,” said Kat Meadnis, Senior Regional Manager, COVID Clinic.

Meadnis says demand for testing is up as people take extra precautions visiting loved ones. She says concerns over the new variants of COVID has also been a factor.

“With all the new variants we’re getting a lot more families...out of towners...there’s never a slow day anymore,” she said.

Meadnis says they’re seeing an increase in positive test results. They’re also testing hundreds per day.

“We have a lot of the Canadians in town...they come and test because they want to travel and see their family members,” said Jessica Rosales, Assistant Regional Manager, Covid Clinic.

The site is especially popular for Canadians this week who need a negative test result to fly home.

“We’re going back to Canada on Sunday afternoon. You need it within 72 hours of when your flight is,” shared Murray Jarvis, visiting from Vancouver, Canada.

Cora Collins, visiting from Calgary, Canada, was at the clinic on Friday. “It was very smooth...easy to book online,” she said.

COVID Clinic also has a Palm Springs location. While walk-ins are welcome, they’ve been so busy they highly recommend making an appointment online.

