Day 7: Testimony continues in trial for Cathedral City man accused of killing four people

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

It's week two in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya.

The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away.

On Tuesday of this week, the court heard from two police officers who responded the night of the murders. One testified he saw a 'tall, thin' figure running near one of the crime scenes, but that person was never found or brought in for questioning. Larin-Garcia is not described as tall or thin. The court also heard from a family friend of Larin-Garcia who helped him buy a one-way ticket to Florida the day after the murders. Larin-Garcia was arrested before he could depart.

On Monday, the court heard from several witnesses including a neighbor, police detective and former friend of the accused. The friend shared that Larin-Garcia had said he wanted to rob one of the victims prior to the killings.

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

Last week on Monday, the prosecution delivered their opening statement. On Tuesday, the defense delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

Several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor, several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies, and individuals who knew the victims personally. The court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil is back in court today listening to witnesses. While our cameras are not allowed inside in the courtroom, you can watch a live report detailing Monday's court proceedings at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

You can also follow her live updates from court on Twitter.