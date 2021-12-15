Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gets fresh snowfall

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Snow Guessing Contest has finally ended after Tuesday's snowfall at the Tramway's Mountain Station.

The contest consisted of people sending in postcards to the Tramway predicting the first measurable one inch of snow at the Tramway’s Mountain Station.

The Tramway announced on their Facebook page the first ten contestants who submitted the correct date. Those winners will receive four regular Tramway admissions plus a Tramway-embroidered baseball cap.

The contest began on October 1 and there were a total of 717 entries received.

