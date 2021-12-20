Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala cancelled.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala that was scheduled for January 6th has been cancelled. A recent spike in COVID cases is being cited as the reason. The Festival sent the following statement.

"We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and more than 1000 staff in the room."

The Film Festival portion will continue as planned with screenings scheduled from January 7th to January 17th. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask.