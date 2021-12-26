Water main burst causes flooding in DHS neighborhood

Residents in Desert Hot Springs got an early morning wake up call today.

Just after 1 this morning -- CAL Fire got a call of a break in a water main.

It happened at Crescent Dr. and 5th St.

After getting to the scene -- authorities found a pipe had burst causing flooding in several homes.

CAL Fire says at least 15 homes have been affected by flood damage.

The water department got to the scene to shut the water main off.

However-- crews are still working to assess the damages.