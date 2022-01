A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was registered at 11:39 p.m. Monday, January 17th. The quake measured a depth of 7.6 miles and occurred roughly six miles to the north-northwest of Idyllwild, or 12.7 miles west of Palm Springs.

Reports of the shaking were felt in Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. Find more about the most recent earthquakes here.

You can monitor earthquakes right on the 'KESQ First Alert' app. It's FREE! Click here.