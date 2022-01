A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at 8:26 p.m. roughly 22 miles west of Palm Springs, CA. The quake measured a depth of 1.9 miles.

This follows just two days after a M3.5 was recorded along the same fault line on Monday. Those details can be found here. Find more about the most recent earthquakes here.

