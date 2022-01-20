Palm Desert to discuss redistricting based on 2020 Census data

On Thursday evening, the City of Palm Desert will hold a public workshop where residents will have a chance to learn about and provide feedback on the City’s redistricting process based on the recently released 2020 Census data.

Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the Census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. The City is asking for the public’s help to plan, draw, and reapportion the City’s districts.

The city moved to a two-district system with the 2020 election as part of a settlement agreement with two Palm Desert residents who sued the city in 2019.

A group of non-partisan group of residents, Drive4Five, will hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. ahead of Thursday's meeting to push redistricting from two to five voting districts.

Members of this group believe the citizens of Palm Desert would be represented better with five districts. They claim 80% of the City lacks equal representation.

The City's workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at the Palm Desert Community Center.

Stay tuned at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. from the City of Palm Desert and those who are pushing to move to a five-district system.