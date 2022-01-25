Palm Springs Fire Department deals with COVID-19 related staffing shortages

COVID-19 related staffing shortages continue to affect countless organizations and businesses, and now the Palm Springs Fire Department is feeling the effects too.

Captain Nathan Gunkel with PSFD told News Channel 3 they have several firefighters out with COVID-19 in addition to other non-related COVID-19 injuries. He said scheduling has become more complicated as more people are out.

With more firefighters out with COVID-19, Gunkel said the firefighters who can still work have to pick up extra shifts and work longer hours than usual. Gunkel said many of the firefighters in the department are working five days straight then have one day off before they're back to work the following day.

