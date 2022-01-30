4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes near the Palomar Observatory

The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near the Palomar Observatory in North San Diego County.

The earthquake was reported at 9:46 a.m.about three miles west southwest of the Palomar Observatory which is on top of the Palomar Mountain

USGS initially reported the quake as a 4.1M but downgraded once seismologists reviewed the data.

Many people have contacted News Channel 3 reporting they felt the quake here in the Coachella Valley.

USGS records the quake was felt as far south as Chula Vista and as far north as Riverside County.

