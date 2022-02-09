Local business webinar set for Wednesday

The state controller's office and the city of Coachella are inviting small businesses to attend a free webinar Wednesday morning.

Various agencies will provide resources for federal, state, and local programs that you can tap into.

That includes grants, loans, and future contacts to keep your business thriving.

State Controller Betty T. Yee and several other speakers will answer questions.

To submit questions, contact the State Controller's officer at 916-324-2709 or SCOComm@sco.ca.gov.

To register ahead of time, visit bit.ly/3Gu7Bjy.

The webinar runs from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.