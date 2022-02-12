Cyclists eager to continue tradition of supporting local non-profits through Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley

The Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley made its big return Saturday after last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic. Many people involved in the event were excited to get back to their tradition of supporting non-profits together.

Cyclist Will Rogers does the annual event with the Desert Amp Crew, which is a local non-profit dedicated to serving people with physical disabilities. Rogers lost his right leg to diabetes back in 2016.

“I love it, you know, I got on to a recumbent bike and found that you know, this is the thing that brought me closest to what I missed the most was being independent," said Rogers. “I want to prove people right that with their support, and their motivation, they inspire me to keep on riding.”

Rogers was joined by more than 6,000 riders- all with the goal to uplift local non-profits. Since the event was founded in 1999, it has raised nearly $4 million to more than 150 local non-profits. This year marks its 24th year.

Luis Ovando and his son Emilio have done the event for the past 10 years.

“It's great to be back and to tell the community that we're out here and supporting each other," said Luis.

The father and son are involved in the non-profit group the Amputee Connection of Redlands.

“We're basically here to support all kinds of people with disabilities and people to celebrate differences and to unite everyone," said Emilio.

The Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley has become one of the largest cycling charity events in the country.

“I want to share all the love with all the non-profits that participate and family, friends, and people that want to do better for themselves and others," said Rogers.