Indio driver killed after fiery crash into dispensary

California Highway Patrol was investigating a fiery crash that happened over the weekend in Palm Springs.

It was reported Sunday around 12:30 a.m. - off the 600 block of Garnet Avenue.

Investigators said the driver of a 2024 red Chevrolet Corvette was heading eastbound on I-10 near Indian Canyon, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right; this caused him to leave the roadway. The vehicle crashed into a dispensary, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness video showed the building on fire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner's Office said the driver was from Indio, but his identity has not been released. He was pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

