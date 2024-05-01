Skip to Content
New guidelines say breast cancer screening should begin at age 40, local oncologist weighs in

Published 12:23 PM

On Tuesday, the United States Preventive Services Task Force established new guidelines for breast cancer screening processes.

They now recommend that all women commence screening mammography tests at the age of 40. They also advise women to undergo testing biannually until the age of 74.

Previous guidelines suggested that women should begin screening for breast cancer at the age of 50.

Mammogram testing can detect cancer in its earliest stages, potentially saving lives.

Allie Anthony

