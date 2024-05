Updated Post at 5:15 p.m.:

Cal Fire said no evacuations or injuries were reported.

Original Post:

Firefighters had a busy Saturday afternoon battling a brush fire in Desert Hot Springs.

It was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the area near Highway 62 and Mission Creek Road.

By around 4:15 p.m., Cal Fire officials said it was 6 acres with 50% containment.

There was no word on how long mop up would take.

