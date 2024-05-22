CHP participates in Click It or Ticket campaign, seat belts save lives

The California Highway Patrol is running its "Click It or Ticket" campaign from now until June 2.

This comes just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when many people will travel via roadways to gather with family and friends.

The campaign began in 2005 and encourages law enforcement throughout California to ticket drivers who don’t buckle up. They will be looking for both drivers and passengers who don’t wear their seat belts.

The CHP also reminds drivers to protect child passengers by placing them in age-appropriate child safety seats.

Adult seat belt violation tickets come at $162. A $490 fine will be given for not properly restraining a child under 16.

The seatbelt rate across the county is at 90.7%. In California, the rate is above 95%.

Seatbelts save lives. In 2022, 11,302 passenger vehicle occupants killed in collisions were not wearing seat belts.

Wearing a seat belt is simple and can be the best protection against fatal accidents on the road.