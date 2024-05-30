Skip to Content
DRMC receives Advanced Certification in Prenatal Care during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month

today at 8:54 AM
Published 7:43 AM

May is Maternal Mental Health Awareness month.

1 in 5 woman and 1 in 10 men are affected by some type of mental health condition during pregnancy and up to one year after giving birth.

Desert Regional Medical Center was recently granted the advanced certification in prenatal care. The designation includes the hospitals awareness of maternal mental health. DRMC has resources to support parents with their experiences.

"The biggest focus of the certification is that we are able to provide excellent care throughout the entire pregnancy journey," said Maggie Stutz, DRMC's Nursing Director for Women, Infants, and Children.

And the hospital provides regular mental health screenings for parents. "There is a universal screening that we will give, it will be done in their prenatal appointments and their follow up appointments," said Karyn Sprinkle, MSN, RN Clinical Manager in Delivery.  “A lot of people think this isn’t real. And that’s not this case, this is an actual treatable disease that we treat like anything else.” 

