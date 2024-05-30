Reaction to the guilty verdict in the Trump Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, which are all connected to the alleged cover up of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

News Channel 3 is tracking local reaction to the verdict.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, (D) 25th District: A representative from Ruiz's office said "Congressman Ruiz is not releasing an official statement, but he says that, “The verdict speaks for itself.”"

Congressman Ken Calvert, (R) 41st District: “Americans who believe that justice should be blind to politics and administered equally should be concerned with today’s outcome. It’s alarming that our criminal justice system continues to be taken advantage of by partisan prosecutors who want to use the power of their office to influence our democratic elections.”