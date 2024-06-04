Cooling Centers open around the Coachella Valley because of excessive Summer heat
Temperatures around the Coachella Valley have finally hit the triple digits, and local cooling centers around town are opening to keep residents safe this summer.
The centers are a place for people to cool off, be safe, and reduce home utility costs for residents while conserving energy.
Many of them officially opened up on June 1st, and are operated by Riverside County. Click here to see a list of cooling centers around the county.