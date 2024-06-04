Skip to Content
Palm Springs Fire Department urges preparedness as wildfire season heats up

As temperatures rise into summer, wildfire season begins.

Wildfires are common in the desert, especially due to our dry terrain, heat, and wind.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, wildfires can begin and spread due to three major factors: fuel, weather, and typography.

As the risk of wildfires increases during this summer season, the Palm Springs Fire Department wants people at home to prepare.

They suggest that people protect their homes by creating defensible space, hardening their home’s structure, and using fire-resistant plants in their landscaping.

They also urge families to create emergency action plans in case a fire occurs. They say it’s critical that people are ready to evacuate their homes at a moment’s notice.

Allie Anthony

