Summer brings high demand at FIND Food Bank, volunteers needed

today at 5:56 AM
School is out for Summer, and FIND Food Bank is stepping in to help families facing food insecurity. 

FIND has 44 locations that they are distributing kid friendly summer meals. Distribution begins on June 10th.

Kid friendly kits include fresh produce and easy grab-and-go snacks like apple sauce. 

The demand for meals increases by 10% over the summer time. And during the Summer, FIND needs more volunteers than ever. 

For pick-up locations and volunteer opportunities, head to FIND Food Bank’s website

Allie Anthony

