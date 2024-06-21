Celebrating International Yoga Day with Sensei Porcupine Creek: yoga practices to follow from home 

Yoga, an ancient practice, supports body, breath, and mind.

Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage excels in yoga, offering diverse classes for all ages.

Alongside premier golf and tennis facilities, they offer a comprehensive wellness retreat.

Guests can experience all levels of yoga to deepen their posture and stretch. Yoga is available indoors, at their yoga pavilion, and they also offer scenic outdoor classes.

And International Yoga Day can be spent anywhere in the valley! Enjoy mountain views, and take deep breaths to re-connect with your body.

News Channel 3 joined yoga practitioners from Sensei Porcupine Creek today to explore yoga’s benefits and how you can integrate it into your daily life, no matter where you are!